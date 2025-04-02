Idaho Governor signs bill banning public camping in larger cities

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1141 on Tuesday, which bans camping and sleeping on public property in cities with over 100,000 residents, including Boise.

The bill makes it illegal to sleep in a tent, car, RV, or on the ground on any public property or road.

Boise's homeless community raises concerns over proposed ban of public camping

Idaho News 6 previously spoke with several homeless individuals who say that the new law may force them to leave the state because they won't have anywhere to sleep. Supporters, however, have argued it's necessary to protect both public spaces and those experiencing homelessness.

RELATED: Boise's homeless community raises concerns over proposed ban of public camping

The law stipulates that outdoor sleeping will still be allowed for camping or recreational purposes in designated areas and also doesn't apply to commercial vehicles. The new law will take effect on July 1.