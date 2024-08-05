Boise Mayor names city's new chief of police

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean has announced Boise's newest chief of police on August 5, pending the results of an extensive background check and confirmation from city council.

“I’m pleased to announce that Chris Dennison has accepted my offer to be Boise’s next Chief of Police and excited to introduce him to our community,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Chris understands the special trust that must exist between a police department and the community it serves. I am confident he will care for our officers and our residents, working collaboratively across the region to keep Boise a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

Chris Dennison has been selected as the city's new chief of police after a months-long hiring process that involved community surveys and interviews with community leaders.

“I'm honored to join the Boise Police Department as Chief of Police. I am passionate about building strong community relationships, enhancing public safety, and leading a dedicated team of police professionals. Boise is a vibrant and growing city, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the community to ensure it remains a safe and welcoming place for all residents,” said Dennison.

Dates for Dennison's city council confirmation will be announced soon. Current chief Winegar is set to retire on September 20, 2024 after nearly three decades of service with the department.