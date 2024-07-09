Meet the final three candidates for Boise's Chief of Police

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has reviewed applications from applicants hoping to serve as Boise's next Chief of Police. Now, just three candidates for the role remain.

Here's what you need to know about the remaining candidates for Boise's Chief of Police:

Jeffery Bert (above) currently serves as Chief of Police in Tomball, Texas. Bert began his time in Tomball as an Interim Assistant City Manager, and prior to that he served in several leadership roles in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Chris Dennison (above) is the Assistant Chief of Police for the Tucson Police Department, where he's served for 20 years. In that time, Dennison has risen through the ranks. He leads the central investigations, counter narcotics alliance, and forensics with the TPD.

Tom Worthy (above) is currently the Chief of Police in The Dalles, Oregon. Worthy has served with the Oregon State Police for over a decade and has spent 15 years working as a trooper and patrol sergeant.

The three candidates will arrive in Boise on Wednesday, July 17 to tour the city, participate in interviews, and meet the public and BPD staff.

Community members are invited to meet the candidates at the Boise Train Depot on Thursday, July 18 from 6pm - 7:30pm where they'll be answering questions and mingling with residents.