Boise man to serve 22+ years after seriously injuring two women in downtown DUI crash

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Ada County District Judge Jason Scott sentenced 47-year-old Boise resident, Jacob Nathan Miller, to 22 years to life for two counts of aggravated DUI. Miller had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

On Jun 29, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Miller was driving a Volkswagen Beetle intoxicated when he hit two women while they were utilizing a crosswalk near 11th Street and Main Street in downtown Boise.

The victims, Mirando Flores and Grace Routh, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, including brain injuries, internal trauma, and multiple broken bones.

After striking the women with his car, Grace Routh became "embedded" in the windshield of Miller's Volkswagen. However, Miller continued driving with Routh on his windshield for two more blocks, hitting multiple parked vehicles along the way.

As previously reported, a group of teenage students was driving in a separate car when they saw the incident unfold. Ultimately, they followed Miller in their car and later contained him until police arrived on the scene. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted.

"Some of them were high school-aged. They saw what happened, and they saw the suspect vehicle flee the scene. Those guys are heroes in my book," said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

Thankfully, a group of good Samaritans, including an emergency room doctor, were also present at the scene and administered life-saving medical aid to the injured women.

According to a release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Miller's blood alcohol content was measured at .214 following the crash, which is over twice the legal limit for the State of Idaho. Jacob Nathan Miller is also a twice-convicted felon.

During the sentencing, Judge Scott said a "stiff sentence" was necessary to prevent Miller from being an ongoing threat to the community at large.

“There are DUI accidents where the driver stops, takes accountability, and tries to render aid. You, by contrast, increased an already shockingly high speed of 45 mph on Main Street with Ms. Routh embedded in your windshield – and that was not enough to make you stop your vehicle.” - Jason Scott, Ada County District Judge

Grace Routh praised Judge Scott's ruling, saying, “I’m relieved it’s over and that justice was served.”

Mirando Flores added that this was not a one-off mistake. “Mr. Miller has a history with violence fueled by alcohol use, lapsing in his efforts to obtain sobriety, and committing crimes that have impacted many lives.”

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts ultimately thanked the women for holding Jacob Nathan Miller to account.

The Boise Police Department led the investigation.