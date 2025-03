BOISE, Idaho — A bill that adds mandatory minimum penalties for vehicular manslaughter charges when the perpetrator has been convicted of DUI is now law in Idaho.

Senate Bill 1099 requires a 5-year mandatory minimum and up to 25-years in prison for vehicular manslaughter charges if the offender has been convicted of a DUI.

Anyone with two or more prior DUI convictions will be required to serve at least 10 years.

Governor Little signed Senate Bill 1099 into law on Tuesday.