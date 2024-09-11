Boise man, said to be leader of 'Transnational Terrorist Group,' appears in court

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday afternoon, Matthew Allison appeared before Judge Candy Dale in federal court.

Arriving to court in handcuffs, Allison was dressed in an ‘Ada County jail’ uniform, attentive when listening to Judge Dale who listed the charges against him.

While in court, prosecutors motioned for detention, as Allison is seen as “both as a risk of flight and as a danger to the safety of others and the community.”

The 37-year-old, Boise man, said to be a part of the 'Terrogram Collective' promoting white supremacist ideology, indicted with 15 charges.

MORE DETAILS | Boise man charged with soliciting hate crimes, murder of federal officials

One count of conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bomb making instructions, and one count of conspiring to provide material to support terrorists...

The US Department of Justice said Allison was arrested Friday alongside Dallas Humber of California, who also faces 15 charges.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the, “arrests are a warning that committing hate-fueled crimes in the darkest corners of the internet will not hide you, and soliciting terrorist attacks from behind a screen will not protect you. The United States Department of Justice will find you, and we will hold you accountable."

Tuesday, Allison’s defense motioned for a trial.

Idaho News 6 asked both the defense and prosecuting attorneys if they have any statement, but they could not comment at this time.