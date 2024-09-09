Boise man charged with soliciting hate crimes, murder of federal officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old Boise Man, was charged with a 15-count indictment on Monday, for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Matthew Allison of Boise, Idaho and Dallas Humber of Elk Grove, California were arrested on Friday.

The DOJ indictment says the Terrogram Collective promotes white supremacist ideology, and says that violence is necessary to start a race war, in order to collapse the government and accelerate the rise of a white ethnostate.

The indictment also alleges that Humber and Allison added several videos that provide specific advice for carrying out crimes, and celebrated white supremacist attacks. It also alleges a hit list of "high value targets" that included federal, state and local officials, as well as leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations. The DOJ says many who were listed were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Humber and Allison are alleged to have provided instructions and guidance for Terrorgram users to carry out attacks. Those attacks include:



Bias-motivated attacks against those deemed by Terrorgram to be enemies of the white race;

Terrorist attacks on government infrastructure, such as government buildings and energy facilities, which Terrorgram believes will ignite a race war and help accelerate the collapse of government and society;

Attacks on “high-value targets” – like politicians and government officials –whose murders Terrorgram believes would sow chaos and further accelerate the government’s downfall.

In addition, Humber, Allison and other members of the Terrorgram Collective allegedly inspired other attacks that were carried out, or were planned to be carried out when individuals were arrested by law enforcement.

An individual who shot three people (killing two) outside of an LGBTQI+ bar in Slovakia;

An individual who planned an attack on energy facilities in New Jersey; and

An individual who stabbed five people near a mosque in Turkey.

Humber and Allison are charged with 15 total counts. One county of conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions, and one county of conspiring to provide material to support terrorists.

If convicted of all charges, Humber and Allison each face a maximum of 220 years in prison.

"Today’s arrests are a warning that committing hate-fueled crimes in the darkest corners of the internet will not hide you, and soliciting terrorist attacks from behind a screen will not protect you. The United States Department of Justice will find you, and we will hold you accountable," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.