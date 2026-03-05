Boise man arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2025 crash that killed driver and dog

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested a male suspect for their alleged involvement in a car crash that killed a driver and a dog on Apr. 29, 2025, reports BPD.

The suspect, identified as Jeffery Cope, is charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. Cope is accused of driving his truck at a "high rate of speed when he crashed into a passenger car turning left from Americana Boulevard into Ann Morrison Park."

According to a previous news release from BPD, "a preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck heading northbound on Americana struck a passenger car turning left into the park from southbound Americana." Following the initial collision, the cars involved proceeded to hit two other vehicles at a stoplight.

The passenger car that was first hit by the truck held the driver and the dog, who were later pronounced dead. No other serious injuries were reported in the collision.

The Ada County Coroner's Office later identified the man who died as 66-year-old Mitchell Edwards.

After an investigation, detectives with BPD forwarded the case to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office and requested a warrant for the suspect on the charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Jeffery Cope is currently being held in the Ada County Jail.