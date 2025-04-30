Driver and dog killed in multi-vehicle crash at Ann Morrison Park entrance

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Boise Police responded to a multi-vehicle injury crash on Americana Boulevard at the entrance to Ann Morrison Park.

An adult male driver and a dog riding in one of the cars passed away from their injuries. Americana was closed between Crescent Rim and Shoreline while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Police say that a pickup truck heading northbound on Americana struck a car turning left into the park from southbound Americana. The two vehicles then collided with two other vehicles that were stopped at the light.

The driver and dog who died were in the vehicle that was first hit by the truck. No other serious injuries were reported, according to police.

The Ada County Coroner will release the name of the driver who died after their family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing, and Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.