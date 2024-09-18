Boise man accused of leading online terrorist group will face trial in California

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Man facing multiple federal charges, accused of leading an online terrorist group, will no longer make appearances in Idaho court.

At the federal courthouse in Boise, Matthew Allison made his initial appearance before a judge just last week. We now learn he'll be transferred to California for the case.

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old Boise man, said to be a part of the 'Terrogram Collective' promoting white supremacist ideology, was indicted on 15 charges.

Full list of charges against Matthew Allison:



Conspiracy

Soliciting hate crimes (4)

Soliciting the murder of federal officials (3)

Doxing federal officials (3)

Threatening communications

Distributing bomb making instructions (2)

Conspiring to provide material to support terrorists

Sept 6, the US Dept of Justice arrested Allison alongside Dallas Humber of California, who also faces 15 charges.

Allison will be transferred from Idaho to jail in California. According to Nicole Owens of Federal Defender Services of Idaho, Allison and Humber will face trials there, with no set court dates listed yet.