Boise Library trustees and city council discuss future plans

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in years, Boise's library trustees and city council gathered in a joint session Tuesday to discuss the future of library facilities, programs, and services.

“This was our opportunity to have a joint session to talk about the future of facilities, programs, and services for the library in Boise,” said Rebecca Lemmons, president of the library board of trustees.

The discussion focused on the library's facilities plan, including improving community access and enhancing library programs. Trustees and council members emphasized the importance of gathering public input as the next step in the planning process.

“We’re going to start doing listening sessions at the beginning of the year with different groups in different places across the city,” Lemmons said. “We really want to hear from the residents of Boise: What is it they’re looking for?”

The library faced new challenges this year, including recent legislation that allows residents to challenge publicly accessible reading materials. Lemmons said library staff have adapted to the changes while continuing to serve the community.

“We continue to hear from the residents of Boise, what their questions and concerns are,” Lemmons said. “But also provide support to library staff and assure that our residents have accessible opportunities to access the resources and materials they need.”

With the city council’s support, Lemmons said the library is focused on growth, innovation, and creating a community-driven vision for the future.

“I’m just thrilled to have the support of the city… to take the information the residents are giving us and make a plan to move forward into Boise’s future,” Lemmons said.