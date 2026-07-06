Boise Greenbelt section closed for several hours as police investigate incident

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating an incident along the Boise River Greenbelt between Pioneer Pathway and 11th Street.
Police said the section of the Greenbelt is expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives investigate. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
Information about the investigation is limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
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