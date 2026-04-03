Boise Farmers Market opens Saturday for the summer season, final year at Shoreline Drive location

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market is kicking off its season this weekend, bringing fresh food, local vendors, and family activities back to the Treasure Valley.

Opening Day is set for Saturday, with more than 80 farmers, ranchers, and local makers expected to fill the market. Shoppers can find seasonal produce, including fresh greens, along with a variety of proteins, including beef, lamb, chicken, and more.

WATCH | It's farmers market season!

Boise Farmers Market opens for season, marks final year at Shoreline Drive location

This season also marks a transition for the market. As previously reported, it will be the final year at the Shoreline Drive location in downtown Boise before moving to its new home at the Idaho Botanical Garden in November.

Executive Director Amber Beierle said visitors can expect a mix of longtime favorites and new experiences on opening day.

“What people can expect on opening day is, again, all those amazing staples, our gorgeous greens are going to be in there, plenty of protein for folks, and also we're doing some fun giveaways,” Beierle said. “There's going to be 200 bags from the Boise Co-op that they'll be giving out. We also have 20 bags of groceries for any of our food-insecure neighbors. We only have 20. But come on down, no questions asked. We'll pass those out.”

In addition to free tote bags for early attendees, the market will offer family-friendly activities and raffles, along with programs aimed at improving food access, including grocery giveaways for those in need.

The Boise Farmers Market’s summer season walk-through market opens Saturday at 9 a.m. and will continue each weekend through October.

The winter market will then “start fresh” at the Idaho Botanical Garden in November.