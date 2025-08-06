Boise excluded from DOJ's 'Sanctuary Jurisdictions' updated list

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On April 28, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14287, which directs the Attorney General to publish an updated list of sanctuary jurisdictions in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security.

In May of this year, the Department of Homeland Security published its first list of over 500 "sanctuary jurisdictions" that the Trump Administration said were obstructing immigration enforcement initiatives. At the time, many of the municipalities listed vehemently denied their status as sanctuary cities. One of those cities was Boise, Idaho.

Following the pushback, the first list was eventually withdrawn, and now, the Department of Justice has released an updated list that includes "states, cities, and counties identified as having policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws."

Boise is no longer listed.

knowlesgallery/Getty Images/iStockphoto Beautiful view of Boise Idaho in the spring morning

In a press release, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security will continue to pursue legal action against sanctuary jurisdictions while working to eradicate similar immigration policies across the country.

Department of Justice: Sanctuary Jurisdictions

STATES:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

COUNTIES:

Baltimore County, MD

Cook County, IL

San Diego County, CA

San Francisco County, CA

CITIES:

Albuquerque, NM

Berkeley, CA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

East Lansing, MI

Hoboken, NJ

Jersey City, NJ

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Newark, NJ

Paterson, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Rochester, NY

Seattle, WA

San Francisco City, CA

Jurisdictions that are notified of their designation but do not change their sanctuary policies may have federal funds withheld. The Trump administration also indicated that sanctuary jurisdictions may face unidentified legal consequences.