Boise community honors VA nurse Alex Pretti killed by federal agents in Minnesota

Hundreds of veterans, union members, and community organizers gathered at the Boise VA Medical Center to honor the life of Alex Pretti, the VA ICU nurse shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The memorial event on the front lawn included speeches, a moment of silence, and a candlelight vigil, along with a postcard station for messages to Pretti's co-workers at the Minneapolis VA.

"Today we are honoring the memory of VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot in the streets by ICE agents in Minneapolis," said Joe Turmes, Idaho 50501 organizer.

"We are here today to honor the life and service of Alex Pretti, who served veterans at the Minneapolis VA ICU with honor and dignity, and I believe that that is apparent given what others have shared on the internet, veterans that he cared for, as well as his final moments," said Rachel Hall, AFGE 1273 member.

Cameron Cochems, representing AFGE 1127, which represents TSA employees in Boise, said he came to show solidarity with federal employees who lost a coworker.

"I came here today, you know, to show solidarity with the VA and federal employees that lost a coworker, you know, last week," Cochems said. "I think we're just at a turning point, and people need to show up and say how they feel about issues going on, and that's why I'm here."

Attendees held signs, lit candles, and shared words of solidarity as they remembered Pretti's service to his community and profession.

"It means the world to see so much of the community show up and honor him and his legacy and his service to his community and his profession, his and his colleagues, it helps. It really helps," Hall said.

Cochems expressed concern about federal employees being involved in the incident.

"I don't feel great that federal employees are shooting other federal employees. I feel like it really is a turning point, and I feel like we're just at a point of no return, you know, it's really worrisome what's going to happen," Cochems said.

He also raised concerns about federal funding priorities.

"Just right now they're debating on if they want to fund $75 billion to ICE for this next upcoming year. I don't know of any federal law enforcement agency that needs $75 billion just for themselves," Cochems said.

Turmes said the incident has exposed many Americans to a level of violence they hadn't directly experienced before, bringing together people from various backgrounds.

"This was like brazen violence right in the eyes of the American people, and it's something that a lot of folks have experienced or have known about, but a lot of folks didn't really have that direct experience with that level of violence from the administration," Turmes said. "And so now it's, it's really exposed that reality to a whole new swath of new folks."

The gathering drew people with connections to the VA, unions, and protest movements, creating what organizers described as a significant intersection of communities.

"There's a huge intersection of folks that are now being brought together because of what happened," Turmes said.

The memorial included an opening statement by Hall, which included a statement from Alex Pretti's parents, followed by a moment of silence for Pretti.

Attendees then moved to the Price of Freedom Rock for a vigil and had the opportunity to write postcards of love, support, and solidarity for Pretti's co-workers at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Organizers say Pretti's loss is being felt not just in Minnesota, but across the country, drawing people into conversations about community support and accountability.

"Why we're here is to show that love is stronger than hate, you know, and the importance of coming out for each other, for our community, be them neighbors in Boise, Idaho, Minneapolis, Texas, all over the place, you know, we're Americans, and we all need to show support to one another," Cochems said.

Cochems praised the turnout for the memorial event.

"I think there's just so many things going on that takes our attention, and the fact that something a week ago brings out hundreds of people to this, the city of Boise is good, you know, I think everyone has to, they have to develop their emotions their own way, and this is one of the healthier ways to do that now, because it seems like so many things are unhealthy," Cochems said.

Turmes emphasized that the event represents a turning point in how communities respond to such incidents.

"I think the big message is that there is a turning point happening right now in American society where we are no longer going to just sit back and allow these things to happen to our friends and neighbors, whether they're in Minnesota or in Wilder," Turmes said.

The gathering emphasized the importance of community connection during difficult times.

"Community is important, and what you see on TV or the Internet isn't the end all be all, you know, being out in the community with your neighbors, your friends, having those relationships, just going out and touching grass is what's what we need to be doing right now," Cochems said.

Cochems also addressed the complexity of federal employee roles in current events.

"I think one of the hardest parts is, you know, AFGE where we represent federal employees, but a lot of the rallies and protests going on are against federal employees and to really differentiate that there's different types of federal employees and, and who they are, what they do, and how they all are Americans," Cochems said.

Turmes said the community organizing efforts have created lasting bonds among participants.

"The beauty of it is that people are waking up and the community is coming together outside of the governmental systems that we used to rely on, and we're coming together to lift each other up and support each other in a way that I don't think people have experienced in our lifetime," Turmes said.

"It's amazing how someone who you never met, you never knew, how their loss could be so devastating to so many, especially when you have, if you've witnessed the footage before, before events and you then learn about what his parents had to say about him and how he impacted the community and how he impacted the veterans he served," Hall said.

"Alex Pretti is a hero not only for being a nurse but also for helping a woman who was shoved down on the street, and that spirit is infectious and is spreading across the country," Turmes said.

He expressed hope that the organizing efforts in Minnesota would lead to justice and accountability.

"What Minneapolis and Minnesota has shown us is that with the people banding together and applying pressure, they will fight for justice and justice will come, and we have seen where the administration is already backtracking on their story on what happened to Alex Pretti," Turmes said.

"I hope they continue to honor Alex's memory and his service to his community and to our veterans," Hall said.

The event served as both a memorial and a call to action for community unity.

"Alex died, but we are waking up, and we are showing up and banding up, banding together as a result," Turmes said.

"In the last year when these protests have started, there's a lot of strangers that have come out and we've all become family and so we just came from the capital again and every time we go out there, more people show up and we are becoming so connected with each other, not only with what, how we can help each other with food and resources, but how we can actually help each other in in just having that communal support," Turmes said.

Boise Bicycle Project will host a unity bike ride on January 31st in honor of Alex Pretti.

Another event in Boise this weekend will honor Pretti, who was also an avid cyclist. The Boise Bicycle Project is hosting a Unity Bike Ride set for Saturday at 3 p.m.