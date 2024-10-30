Boise City Council approves stabilization of historic Union Block building

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council has voted unanimously to stabilize the historic Union Block building in downtown Boise, which has been deemed unsafe since November 2023. The building's condition has affected local businesses, blocking key pedestrian walkways and impacting foot traffic.



While stabilization costs are estimated at $2.7 million, city leaders plan to proceed with repairs, even as legal disputes with the building’s owner, Ken Howell, continue.

Nearby business owners, like Ron Nahas of the Key Bank building, are urging quick action to restore safe access and support local businesses.

"Next up, we have the consideration of estimated costs to stabilize the Union Block building," says Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, kicking off Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Boise City Council unanimously voted to take action to stabilize the historic Union Block building on Idaho Street in downtown Boise.

The 120-year-old structure was declared unsafe and vacated in November 2023, impacting surrounding sidewalks and businesses.

With repair costs projected at $2.7 million, city leaders are moving forward to ensure safety around the building, even as legal battles with the building’s owner, Ken Howell, continue.

"It’s about a 120-year-old sandstone historic building. The itemized report of the expenses, in summary, is to stabilize the structure, secure the front facade, and stabilize the alleyway behind the building," says Shawn Wilson, City of Boise’s facility program manager.

Howell, who did not attend the Tuesday night meeting, filed a motion on Monday requesting a restraining order to stop the city from intervening — a judge denied the request.

I tried to contact Howell for comment, but haven't received a response.

Meanwhile, neighboring businesses are feeling the impact. Ron Nahas, owner of the adjacent Key Bank building, says the ongoing closures have disrupted foot traffic, hurting business.

"We haven't had pedestrian access from our building to 8th Street for over a year. It makes it very difficult to lease because we don't have pedestrian access along Idaho Street, so it is doing harm to us. I think it is time to act. This has been going on too long. It is outrageous," says Ron Nahas, owner of the adjacent Key Bank building.

Nahas describes the public rights-of-way around the Union Block building as essential for businesses, and he hopes the city's stabilization efforts will restore safe pedestrian access soon, allowing surrounding businesses and the community to return to normal.

"I'm hopeful that you will set aside these funds and move expeditiously to actually get the work done and reopen those sidewalks," says Nahas.

With council support secured, the city will start stabilization efforts, while discussions around recouping costs from Howell continue.