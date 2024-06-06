Boise changes deal with Lime, increases prices and orders sidewalks be kept clear

BOISE, Idaho — At a Boise City Counsel work session on Tuesday, June 4, a renewal of the City's contract with Lime was recommended, but not without some changes to the agreement.

Among the changes to the agreement is an increase in pricing, bikes and scooters will still cost $1 to start a ride, but the per-minute cost will increase from $0.36 to $0.39. Additionally, the new agreement requires Lime to keep sidewalks and ramps clear of bikes and scooters to accommodate ADA (American's with Disabilities Act) guidelines. The City receives a dime for each ride in addition to the $100k a year from Lime as part of the new deal.

Our Brady Casky recently covered the Scoot Over initiative posted by the city to encourage riders to keep sidewalks clear of rented scooters. View that story here:

RELATED | SCOOT OVER: Lime users urged to park rented rides responsibly in Boise

The city will also require flexibility on the availability of bikes and scooters, with Lime now needing to reduce availability in winter months and increase it during peak months to decrease clutter. Currently,

The City will be designating areas for e-scooter parking in 40 locations, mostly in downtown Boise, along major transit areas and close to the BSU campus.

The City considers Lime to be a valuable asset in providing a reliable, low-cost transportation option for the public. Lime Access also provides support for low income riders, more information on that program is available here.

You can view the entire City Counsel meeting herefor more details on Boise's agreement with Lime, discussion on the issue begins at around the 40 minute mark in the recording.