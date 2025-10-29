Boise celebrates upgrades at Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise now features enhanced pathways, improved security, and new educational kiosks, city officials said Tuesday.

“This is a special place, a treasured place, located in the heart of our city, that provides hope and inspiration for many,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. "I’m grateful to all the partners for coming together to improve the experience for our residents and visitors. Boise is a safe and welcoming city, and this memorial stands as a permanent reminder that while our work to create a city for everyone is not done, we remain steadfast in our vision."

The $3 million upgrades include wider, accessible paths connecting the memorial to the 8th Street corridor and Boise River Greenbelt, new lighting and security cameras, and interpretive kiosks with maps and information for visitors.

“CCDC is proud to invest in projects that make Boise’s public spaces safer, more accessible, and better connected,” said John Brunelle, executive director of Capital City Development Corporation. "The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial is a powerful reflection of Boise’s values, and supporting improvements at this important pathway aligns with our mission to create places that foster connection and belonging."

Opened in 2002 through a partnership between the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and the City of Boise, the memorial is recognized as an International Site of Conscience. At its center stands a life-sized bronze statue of Anne Frank, looking out an open window, symbolizing resilience and hope. The nearby Philip E. Batt Education Building, added in 2024, expands the memorial’s educational mission.

“We are grateful for the partnerships and support that continue to enhance this impactful place. We invite the community to join us in the work of building communities that center dignity and belonging for all,” said Christina Bruce-Bennion, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The memorial is located in a .81-acre educational park along the Boise River Greenbelt and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.