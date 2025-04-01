Boise celebrates Trans Day of Visibility, promoting awareness and community

BOISE, Idaho — At the Community Center in Boise, people gathered to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility, an event hosted by the Boise Trans Collective.

Dr. Nicole Leahy, a board member of the Community Center, said events like this help counter misinformation through connection.

“Visibility is critical, really. There's been so much negativity and so many negative views of transgender people around, and a lot of people hold these views never having actually met us,” Leahy said. “It's important that people see us for who we are. It's important that people see that we are real people, we are here in the community.”

Attendees shared food, painted nails, made crafts, and simply spent time together in what organizers called a space of resilience and joy.

Organizers emphasized that the trans community is present and active in Idaho.

“It is important that they know that we are their co-workers, we are people they run into at the store,” said one organizer. “Visibility is important so other people can see that we are here, that we're real people, and that what they've heard about us is not true.”