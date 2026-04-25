Boise Brewing wins silver medal at 2026 World Beer Cup

Boise Brewing was awarded silver in the American-Style Black Ale or American-Style Stout category at the 2026 World Beer Cup.

According to the World Beer Cup website, the competition was "developed by the Brewers Association in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing".

The award ceremony was held in Pennsylvania on April 22. Awards were given in 114 beer categories and five cider categories.

Boise Brewing was awarded a silver medal for their Black Cliffs American Stout.

On the achievement, Brewmaster Lance Chavez said, "I am very proud that this is one of the first recipes I created for Boise Brewing, and it has maintained world-class consistency."

Boise Brewing is set to host a party at the brewery on Saturday, May 9, to celebrate the win.