Boise Brave defeat the Owyhee Storm in the Pink Zone Game

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Brave improved to 18-1 on the season and remained perfect in conference play weathering the Owyhee Storm 64-50 at Boise High School.

The Boise Brave hosts a Pink Zone Game every year led by head coach Kim Brydges and assistant coach Erinn Della. The school has raised $36,000 for the American Cancer Society in an effort to fight back against breast cancer.

"The facts don’t lie, one in eight women get diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of their lifetime and sadly Idaho ranks 46th in screenings," said Brydges. "Everyone knows eight women in their lives and we are trying to preach talking to them to get them screened on a yearly basis because early detection can save lives."

Organization for the Pink Zone Game starts in August to secure donations, they hold a raffle and it also relies on volunteers and the school to pull it all together as the team took the court against Owyhee.

"I think it is super cool and I'm really glad to be a part of it," said senior Avery Howell. "I think we definitely had a lot of student body show up which is always fun to play in front of and honestly our coaches put in a lot of hard work to setting it all up with the help of student council and everyone, so it was a lot of fun."

The Owyhee Storm held strong with the Boise Brave in the first half as the teams went into halftime with the Brave leading the Storm 28-27.

However, the Brave came out of the locker room in a blaze of pink outscoring the Storm 21-10 in the third quarter, Boise High would go on to win 64-50.

Avery Howell lit it up. Howell got nominated to play in the McDonald's All-American game. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year last year and the five-star recruit chose to go to USC to play college basketball. However, she looks forward to finishing out this season with her teammates.

"We're excited to have our last game be against Timberline just because that’s a good opponent and it is kind of a rivalry game," said Howell. "Obviously we are super excited and looking forward to what’s next."

Boise hosts Timberline for senior night on Tuesday before the districts and the state tournament which starts on February 15.