Boise bars shake up 'Dry January' with handcrafted mocktails

BOISE, Idaho — At bars across downtown Boise, there’s a fresh twist on the classic cocktail experience—handcrafted mocktails. Venues like The Social on 8th are creating spaces where alcohol isn’t a necessity for enjoying a night out.

“Mocktails for us were a little bit different,” says Davis Hill, owner of The Social on 8th. “We wanted to come in with something that was a little bit more healthy.”

The Social’s cozy basement lounge is redefining what non-alcoholic drinks can be. Their mocktails rival traditional cocktails in flavor, experience, and presentation. Hill describes them as “works of art,” created with carefully curated ingredients, like vinegars and syrups from local partner Earth BevCo.

“When you go to a great cocktail bar and order a cocktail, it’s a work of art,” says Hill. “That’s what we targeted—making something that wasn’t just soda water but something creative and unique.”

Mocktails are especially popular this time of year as many take part in Dry January, a month-long break from alcohol. Hill notes that this trend has brought in a wave of customers looking for social options without the buzz.

Other Boise spots are doing the same. Lost Grove Brewing in Hyde Park also offer mocktails on its menu, giving patrons an inclusive way to enjoy the bar scene.

“A lot of people are doing dry January and it's just super nice to have options that are local to town that people love to go and they can still be in the social scene while being sober,” said one patron in Hyde Park.

Beyond the drinks, venues like The Social focus on fostering connection. Comedy nights, open mics, and a welcoming lounge atmosphere draw patrons together, alcohol optional.

With 2025 in full swing, Hill hopes The Social will continue to grow as a hub for wellness-minded community members. His goal is to redefine how people think about social spaces, emphasizing inclusivity and health.

“The thing is, alcohol doesn’t have to be part of being social,” Hill explains. “But being social has to be part of being healthy.”