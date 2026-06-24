Boise Auditorium District buys former Mardi Gras building, plans studies for new facility

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The Greater Boise Auditorium District board has approved the purchase of the former Mardi Gras building on 9th and Lee.

The approval secures the final piece of what its exploratory committee identified as necessary land for future development. Together, the three parcels give the district 6.46 acres of contiguous space in downtown Boise.

The three parcels are:

11th & River: 4.13 acres / 180,000 square feet

9th & River: 1.84 acres / 80,542 square feet

9th & Lee Street: 0.49 acres / 21,344 square feet

The Greater Boise Auditorium District The Greater Boise Auditorium District's contiguous land purchases.

The district's feasibility study outlines potential uses for the land, including a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall, a multi-use event center, or an indoor sports facility.

"As we look to the future of the District and the needs it can serve in the next 10 years and beyond, this collection of properties expands the opportunities to build something that serves the Boise community across multiple facets and invests in the future of downtown Boise," Kristin Muchow, Board Chair, said.

The land acquisitions were funded through the district's cash reserves, made available through what the district describes as responsible fiscal management.

"A key attribute we are looking for with this future project is avoiding becoming landlocked as we are with our current facility," Cody Lund, Executive Director of the District, said. "Through the purchase agreements with all three parcels, we now have the flexibility to imagine a second property that not only expands our current book of convention business but opens up the possibilities for further community collaboration and engagement."

No final design plan or development timeline has been established. The district plans to issue requests for qualifications this summer for a Site Test Fit Study and a Financial Affordability Study — the first formal step in evaluating how components of a multi-use event facility could be arranged across the 6.4 acres. The district is working with Paradigm of Idaho to facilitate the requests and studies, with results anticipated in late fall to winter 2026.

Components under consideration to support future events include lobby spaces, a kitchen, back-of-house storage, loading docks and a parking structure.

In the meantime, the Boise Centre will continue to operate without interruption throughout the planning process.

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