BOISE, Idaho — Activists in Boise are calling for protests and a nationwide economic blackout this week, urging people not to work, shop or attend school Friday as part of coordinated demonstrations tied to immigration enforcement and recent events in Minnesota.

Participants plan to gather at the Idaho Statehouse at 2 p.m. Friday for what organizers describe as an “ICE Out” demonstration.

WATCH: Boise students and activists organize demonstrations over immigration enforcement

Boise activists plan protests, economic blackout amid national ICE debate

The planned actions follow the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents during a protest. His death has drawn national attention to immigration enforcement practices and the role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, prompting demonstrations in cities across the country.

In Boise, protests tied to federal immigration enforcement have already taken place this month, including a walkout on Jan. 20 opposing actions by the Trump administration. Additional rallies have also been held condemning Pretti’s death and the earlier death of Renée Good in Minneapolis, as community members continue to express concern over federal immigration actions.

This Friday, local activists are encouraging participation in a nationwide economic blackout, calling it a form of peaceful protest.

“We are participating in a nationwide day of action… calling for a nationwide shutdown… no work, no school, no shopping,” said Morrighan Nyx, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Nyx said the blackout is intended to highlight the collective influence of workers and draw attention to immigration enforcement.

“We’re encouraging folks to participate as best they can within their ability… find an organization that does work that you appreciate,” Nyx said.

In addition to Friday’s blackout, several other events are scheduled locally through the weekend.

The Boise Bicycle Project has invited the public to a “unity ride” Saturday at 3 p.m. in honor of Pretti, whom supporters describe as an avid cyclist. A vigil for Pretti is also planned Friday outside the VA building A in Boise at 5:30 p.m.

At the same time, not all responses in Boise are focused on opposing ICE. The Idaho Liberty Dogs has announced a pro-ICE demonstration at the Idaho Statehouse Saturday at 1 p.m.