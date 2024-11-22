Bogus Basin Ski Club debuts 'Warren Miller's 75' film at the Egyptian Theatre

BOISE, Idaho — "Warren Miller's '75'" is the name of this year's film put on at the Egyptian Theatre by the Bogus Basin Ski Club.



The lineup for “75” features 10 all-new segments to deliver breathtaking scenery, unbelievable action, and unexpected stories. The film will take you to ski destinations from around the world.

Tickets start at $21 and can be found online at egyptiantheatre.net.

You know what's really cool about this event is not just the amazing video, but the amazing movie that Warren Miller has been behind all those years. Warren's gone now, but his legacy lives on. And people still love it — they love seeing and getting stoked for the season.

"It's a very exciting movie that we have this year celebrating the 75th anniversary of Warren Miller making movies," said . "And the Bogus Basin Ski Club brought the movie to Boise 60 years ago, and one of our early members, Don Bryant, who still skis with our club, he's 90 years old, he brought the film, he contacted Warren Miller and brought it to Boise back in 1964."

Now, as people may not know, Bogus Basin is a nonprofit, and this community is deeply involved in its operational efforts.

"More recently, it's grown so much that we've started giving money back to the community. So in the past, I don't know, 10, 15 years or so, we've given $33,000 to other local nonprofits. And those are BASE, which is adaptive skiing, Bogus Basin Rec Area, Bogus Basin Volunteer Ski Patrol, and Bob Greenwood's Snow Sports Scholarship, which benefits junior competitors."

It's great to come see the movie, to benefit these groups that keep skiing in the forefront in our community — you'll want to come down to this because it has great time. There are all sorts of raffles and there are still tickets for tomorrow's showing so get them while they.