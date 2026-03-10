Big Sky Conference signs a new five-year extension to keep the tournament in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference and Boise.... a winning combination. So much so that the conference agreed to keep this partnership going for years to come.

The big winners? The fans.

The conference championship games will take place at the Idaho Central Arena on March 11, and the winners of the women’s and men’s teams will punch a ticket to the Big Dance. Fans are coming out from all over the country to come to the City of Trees to support their favorite Big Sky team.

They call it Starch Madness, the Big Sky Championship at the Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. From Minnesota to the Tri-Cities to Pocatello, Idaho State Bengals fans traveled to cheer on their friends and, in some cases, family members on the team.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked them why it is so important to attend the Boise tournament. One fan said, “Because we support them all season long, we have season tickets, my little boys love them, so we go to all the games, and we’re part of the grandparent's program, so we help the players have a place to go away from home.”

This is the 11th consecutive year the tournament has been hosted in the City of Trees. Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill told Idaho News 6 that the Big Sky Conference just signed a new five-year extension that will keep the tournament in Boise through 2031.

“The partnership we have with the business community, with the elected officials up to the Governor has been real strong, it’s a good central point for us as a conference, people can drive here and really feel a part of it, we look forward to many good years to come,” said Wistrcill.

On Monday night, the Idaho State Bengals lost to Sacramento State 62-53.

The championship games are set to take place Wednesday night.