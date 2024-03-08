Big Sky Basketball Tournament brings in big bucks to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Basketball Tournament and the city of Boise are a perfect match.



The school's teams will all stay in the downtown core.

Fans are already arriving for the tournament.

A new promotion will encourage people to explore Downtown Boise.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Jon Kasper, with the Big Sky Conference, couldn’t imagine this tournament being anywhere else. “Boise has become such a hub in the Pacific Northwest for our graduates of our institutions a place for jobs, great place to live, the outdoors.”

And it’s not just about the thousands of fans who are traveling to Boise for the next few days, but the thousands of alums from the Big Sky schools.

Lucas Gebhart who is the Sales manager for Visit Boise says it’s simple math. Those numbers mean big bucks for Boise. “All those thousands of fans have to stay somewhere, they have to eat somewhere, go shopping somewhere it’s a huge benefit to our local economy for sure,” Lucas explains.

A new promotion will encourage people to explore Downtown Boise. Lucas says “There’s going to be little business cards you can take. Grab one of those cards scan the QR code and then you’ll be able to get discounts to different spots around downtown and throughout the city."

And Idaho News 6 is proud that our parent company Scripps is heavily involved with the broadcast of many of the games. Kasper explains. “They produce the games in-house and we provide those games to ESPN Plus, but Scripps is also picking up those games and putting them on throughout Montana, Twin Falls, Boise, and Scripps stations in Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.”