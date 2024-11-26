Ballet Idaho gears up for annual production of 'The Nutcracker'

BOISE, Idaho — Ballet Idaho's annual production of 'The Nutcracker' opens at the Morrison Center on Friday, Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 15.



The Boise Philharmonic will accompany the show, playing Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased online at balletidaho.org.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Ballet Idaho is getting ready for the annual Nutcracker performances and I talked to some of the dancers about what it's like to be a part of the show.

"I'm playing Clara and I'm also a fairy," said Ballet Idaho member Chloe Pa. "You know, it's every little girl's dream to be Clara, so to finally get to hear those words was super exciting... This is my 10th year doing 'The Nutcracker.'"

Dalia Fields is joining me, as well — she has been involved in productions of The Nutcracker for 8 years.

"It's really exciting because Pa gets to be on stage with all the company members and all the lights, which make it seem so alive along with the costumes. Company members are able to learn a lot during their experience. They're like a role model."

You would be amazed at just how great these dancers are, and you want to see it for yourself by checking out the Nutcracker — they've got shows going through all December and tickets start at $33. And it's at the Morrison Center, always a great place to spend the holidays.