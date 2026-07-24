The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon returned to Boise last year after a decade long absence and this year organizers and athletes are watching the air quality and the smoke.

"I was a little worried about the smoke, but it actually seems ok," said Kelly Worrell. "It's a beautiful morning right now so hopefully tomorrow will be the same so I’m looking forward to it and I’m not too concerned about it."

WATCH|Check out the video to see the different aspects of the Ironman 70.3

Athletes will brave the heat and the smoke in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

Kelly Worrell is one of ten adaptive athletes with the Challenged Athletes Foundation that will compete in this challenging triathlon. Kelly created a team with Emma Meyers and Marina Mears. All three have competed for Team USA in triathlons.

"I’m doing the bike leg and we are just really excited to go out there and have some representation on the course of women with disabilities," said Worrell. "We are going to go out there and give it our best."

The Ironman will have more than 1,600 competitors as the race starts at Lucky Peak at 6:30 a.m. on Satuday. The early start should help with the heat and organizers have protocols for the heat and the smoke, but they will have to wait for race day to check the air quality in this challenging event.

"The Ironman a long distance triathlon, this one is actually a half Ironman so it is 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.-mile run," said regional director Tim Brosious. "We do have over 100 hundred professional triathletes from around the world competing here, but we do have the every day person looking to accomplish a life challenge."

We stopped by the Challenged Athletes Foundation kids triathlon camp on Friday morning. This is how Emma Meyers got her first introduction to triathlons.

"CAF is the one that got me started into the sport that I do," said Meyers. "They are the ones that supported me financially and given me opportunities so it is just amazing to represent them."

The public does need to know about some road closures with the Ironman on Saturday with Highway 21 being closed below Lucky Peak Reservoir from 3:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. For more information on road closures click here.

The Ironman 70.3 is a pro series event and it will be broadcasted around the globe.