Ironman 70.3 Triathlon returns to Boise after a decade long absence

BOISE, Idaho — The Ironman 70.3 mile triathlon includes a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run. The challenging race, known as a "Half Ironman," took place in Boise on Saturday morning.

WATCH to see the athletes take on this course:

Ironman 70.3 Triathlon returns to Boise after a decade absence

The professional racers got in the water at Lucky Peak Reservoir at 6:30 a.m. One of those included Danielle Lewis, who lives in Boise, and ended up finishing second in the female pro race.

"The swim here is one of the most beautiful swims in all of the racing events I’ve ever done all over the world," said Lewis. "The course was just conducive to fast times today."

Once the athletes finished the swim they traded their wetsuits for bikes and rode across the dam at Lucky Peak Reservoir and down towards town. The course eventually led them to downtown Boise for the 13.1 mile run along the Greenbelt. Australia's Sam Applegate won the men's race in three hours and 40 minutes.

"Winning a 70.3 is really hard, especially these days as the level of the sport keeps on rising," said Applegate. "You have to cherish these wins, they don’t come often, so to get a win here is really special and I’m stoked for it."

Canada's Paula Findlay won the women's race with a time just over four hours. This marked Findlay's third win this season. She enjoyed getting the win, the course and seeing more than 2,000 people attempt the Ironman 70.3.

"Triathlons are so interesting because obviously we are racing as professionals, but there are so many people out there racing and it is just as hard for everyone," said Findlay. "I have so much respect for people that have a job and manage to train for this."

Danielle Lewis enjoyed being able to race on her home course as it also provided fans with several good spots to cheer on the athletes near the finish line, along the Greenbelt and in Julia Davis Park.

“I have so many supporters," said Lewis. "My whole community and team is here, so it is very special to get on the podium here at the Ironman 70.3."

The Ironman raised $32,000 for local charities, and it was also a big lift for the community. More than 1,100 volunteers helped out with the race, first responders could be found up and down the course and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers handled the logistics at Lucky Peak.