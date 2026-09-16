Are you prepared for a power outage? Idaho Power wants Idahoans ready

BOISE, Idaho — Are you prepared for the next storm, wildfire, or emergency that could leave you without power?

September is National Preparedness Month, a time to review emergency plans and make sure your household is ready when disaster knocks out your power. While many people prepare for major emergencies, Idaho Power officials say smaller, localized outages can be just as disruptive.

"People don't always prepare for that outage that could happen in their neighborhood or their small town," said Russ Weedon, an education advisor with Idaho Power.

Power outages can happen for a variety of reasons, including severe weather, wildfires, vehicle accidents, or damage to electrical equipment. Because emergencies often happen without warning, officials encourage residents to prepare before an outage occurs.

"It's never too soon or too late to think about preparing for the inevitability," Weedon said.

One of the simplest ways to get ready is to assemble an emergency outage kit. Weedon recommends stocking supplies that can help keep your family safe and comfortable if the lights go out.

Items to include in an outage kit include:



Bottled water

Nonperishable and canned food

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Blankets

Portable phone chargers or power banks

Prescription medications

Having essentials readily available can help reduce stress during an unexpected outage.

"People get a little stressed (when power goes out). How long will it be out? What caused the outage?" Weedon said. "Just the simple things like a bottle of water, a flashlight with a few batteries can make a difference when it comes to the stress level as well."

Preparedness goes beyond emergency supplies. Idaho Power also recommends creating an evacuation plan, keeping important documents and necessities in an easily accessible location, and learning how to manually open your garage door in case of an outage.

For those looking for additional backup during extended outages, investing in a generator can provide another source of electricity when the grid is unavailable.

While nobody knows when the next emergency will happen, taking a few simple steps today can help families stay safe and informed when the power goes out tomorrow. For more information on outage tips and ways to stay safe, Click here.

Are you prepared for a power outage? Idaho Power wants Idahoans ready

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