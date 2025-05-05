Flock Cancer event transforms Harrison Boulevard into sea of pink to support breast cancer awareness

BOISE, Idaho — Pink flamingos, feather boas, and a sea of support will soon fill Harrison Boulevard for one of Boise's most vibrant fundraisers. The Flock Cancer Street Stroll returns May 10, bringing together survivors, families, and the community to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

"We like to call it a stroll. It's definitely not a race," said Leslie Scantling, founder of Flock Cancer.

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll is now in its fifth year, and what started as a pink-themed block party has grown into a major community event.

"Well, I like to tell people that I accidentally started a nonprofit," said Scantling. "And our nonprofit is to celebrate and have the opportunity to honor breast cancer survivors and to raise really important funds for our community to support women going through their breast cancer battles."

Scantling, who lives along Harrison Boulevard, decorates the neighborhood with flamingos and calls the stroll a "pink Halloween." Participants start at the north end of Harrison and make their way around a short loop, stopping to enjoy live music, decorated homes, and pink-themed cheer stations along the way.

"And we invite people out to Harrison Boulevard to stroll a loop, enjoy the homes and the gardens while everything is in bloom," said Scantling.

Similar to years past, two 20-foot inflatable flamingos will greet visitors, and St. Alphonsus will offer on-site mammograms to promote the importance of early detection.

Flock Cancer has already raised over $400,000, and that money stays local to support Treasure Valley patients like Leslie.

"A dollar that's raised is a dollar that stays, goes directly to support programs," said Scantling.

"Every time I do, I take that moment to pause and remember what I went through, as well as all the wonderful people around me that supported me," said Scantling.

The street stroll kicks off at 10 a.m. on May 10. Idaho News 6 will be there to bring you all the details from the event.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.