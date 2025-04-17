Ada County Sheriff says there's no way to enforce Boise's flag code violation

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office says that the office has received many calls in the last week reporting the City of Boise for violating Idaho Code, which only allows for specific flags to be flown at government facilities. Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, however, said in a press release that there is no way for the law to be enforced, which presents a challenge for law enforcement.

RELATED: Attorney General challenges Boise over Pride flag display

In response to the calls, Clifford said he had his legal team review the new code section, but found that the law "fails to tell me what the required penalties would be for this unlawful behavior." The statute also does not state "the level of crime such a violation would be (infraction, misdemeanor, or felony)."

The press release suggests that until state lawmakers address these enforcement gaps, government entities may continue to operate with uncertainty.

"Neither my deputy or I can cite or arrest a 'government entity' as criminal statutes typically apply to a specific person who would be cited or arrested for failing to comply with the law," Clifford said, urging Idaho legislators to ensure future legislation includes proper enforcement mechanisms.