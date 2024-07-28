ACHD urges proper disposal of hazardous waste to protect waterways

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is urging residents to properly dispose of hazardous waste to prevent pollutants from entering the storm drain system and contaminating local waterways.



Environmental Supervisor Monica Lowe highlights the importance of keeping household hazardous waste, such as paint and lawn chemicals, out of the streets and drains.

These efforts aim to protect the Boise River and local wildlife from untreated pollutants.

The City of Boise offers more information on how to properly dispose of Hazardous waste.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“Residents need to realize that anything that’s washing off their properties and going into the street or the curb will end up in the storm drain system and can go directly into waterways,” says ACHD Environmental Supervisor Monica Lowe.

The Ada County Highway District operates the area’s storm drain system and reminds residents to avoid allowing pollutants to enter those drains.

So what are commonly found pollutants?

“Often it’s whatever we’re using around our house, called household hazardous waste. It could be paint, solvents, lawn chemicals — anything that goes into the street, from your driveways or neighborhoods, goes into the storm drain system and can end up in the Boise River, swales, or other local waterways,” says Lowe.

When these materials get washed from driveways, they make their way directly to Boise’s waterways without being treated or cleaned, which is why efforts are being made to avoid contamination to protect the safety of fish and other wildlife.

That is why it is crucial that hazardous materials be disposed of correctly. For example, the City of Boise’s Curb It program recommends that toxins, motor oil, or antifreeze be disposed of at one of their 15 local household hazardous waste collection sites around Ada County.