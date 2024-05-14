ACHD seeks community input on State Street improvements in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is in the development phase for design concepts for road improvements on State Street between 8th and 14th streets.



The project is slated to begin construction in 2026.

ACHD is encouraging the community to give feedback on the three design concepts through May 23rd.

You can weigh in on ACHD's website.

“The main focus on doing a concept study or roadwork in this area is due to the pavement conditions,” said Tom Laws, Project Manager for ACHD.

Initially started to address deteriorating pavement, the project will also tackle drainage, plus vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic. That’s where they want to hear from the community.

“One thing that we heard really strong and loudly from that first public involvement period was the need to make crossing safer along State Street,” said Laws.

Now in the second phase of public involvement, ACHD is presenting three different concept designs. I stopped by the downtown YMCA where ACHD had a table set up as they spoke to the community while showing people simulations and design renderings:



Concept A includes four to five lanes with a shortened sidewalk.

Concept B(1) features three lanes with a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Concept B(2) proposes three lanes with a protected bike lane and sidewalk.

Residents are expressing the desire for improved pedestrian safety, better traffic flow, and more bike lanes. “It’s awesome they’re taking input, and I come here a few times a week. Bike lanes would be super nice,” said one Boise resident.

Many have expressed concerns about adding another project into the mix when there are already several ongoing ones in Downtown Boise, but ACHD says those projects will be completed in the next few months, and the State Street project between 8th and 14th wouldn't begin construction until 2026.

