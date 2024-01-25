ACHD says change is coming to Americana, after advocates raise alarm

BOISE, Idaho — ACHD confirmed in Wednesday's meeting they are working on plans to strengthen pedestrian safety along Americana Blvd in Boise. This comes after advocates for Boise's unhoused population raised alarms about the danger of the road between Front and River.

As Idaho News 6 Reported, several people have been hit by cars on Americana Blvd. in recent years. Interfaith Sanctuary says it is a result of poor pedestrian infrastructure on the road.

ACHD toured the road back in the fall of 2023 and has been developing plans. They plan for better pedestrian infrastructure on 15th and 16th, as well as flashing pedestrian beacons. ACHD tells Idaho News 6 that construction will start in April.

At Wednesday night's ACHD meeting, Interfaith Sanctuary expressed their desire for changes on Americana Blvd in Boise.

As Idaho News 6 reported Tuesday, since 2018, there have been several pedestrians hit by cars on the street, including a death last May.

Jodi Peterson-Stigers says the Sanctuary cared for at least 11 more people who had been hit, but those victims didn't report to authorities.

"This is dangerous, it's life-changing," Peterson-Stigers told Idaho News 6.

Peterson-Stigers established communication in the fall with ACHD on possible changes to Americana Blvd.

Commission President, Alexis Pickering toured the sight with Peterson-Stigers.

She said change needs to come, especially because of the number of pedestrians in that area who are disabled.

"folks are needing to get around with wheelchairs or walkers, they need a little bit more time to cross the street. And that makes it really tricky with a roadway like that when it's five lanes wide," said ACHD Commission President Alexis Pickering.

After months with no change, Peterson-Stigers addressed the issue in Wednesday's meeting and ACHD confirmed they've been working on plans.

"They're hearing it, it's just like getting the momentum," Peterson-Stigers said. "On our side it seems pretty dire, we have to do something quick."

But what are those changes?

ACHD says pedestrian improvements will come to all four corners around 15th and 16th, as well as flashing signs at the crosswalks.

"It visually allows a driver to know that there's a pedestrian in the crosswalk, hopefully alerting them that they need to stop for that pedestrian in that crosswalk," said Matt Degen, the manager of the safety engineering group at ACHD.

During the meeting, Peterson-Stigers expressed a desire to work with ACHD on the changes, as she feels she knows what would serve the street best.

ACHD told Idaho News 6, that they will work with Peterson-Stigers on plans, but that they will have to see how the changes to their initial plans work.

"Oftentimes, we have to get this initial type of design off and running, and then evaluate how those users are using it, how is that impacting driver behavior. So then from there we can say, these are the other things that we might need to consider," said Pickering.