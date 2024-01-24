Advocates calling for a safer Americana Blvd.

BOISE, Idaho — On May 1, 2023, Boisean Jeff Garrett was struck and killed by a car on Americana between Front and River. Garrett was a frequent guest of Interfaith Sanctuary and other shelters around Americana. Advocates are calling for change.



Jeff's brother, Greg, tells Idaho News 6 he feels that changes can be made all over the block, including more signage for vehicles and pedestrians, and maybe even a traffic light.

Last year, one of Boise's well-known shelters, Interfaith Sanctuary, lost a familiar face.

"Everyone has a story about Jeff," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Jeff Garrett was hit by a car while crossing Americana Blvd on May 1st and died ten days later.

"It was a really really hard loss for the community," Peterson-Stigers told Idaho News 6.

"I really miss Jeff," said Greg Garrett, Jeff's brother. "I was hoping the kind of time we spent together back in Boulder, we can do again by having him nearby."

Greg says he often joked with Jeff that his furniture-moving business worked well here in Boise.

"What I remember is he was always so excited that everyone from California was moving to Boise," Greg said, laughing. "So, he had plenty of work"

Jeff wasn't the only pedestrian hit on Americana crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

According toITD data, from 2018-2022 seven pedestrians were hit and injured on the single block, between Front and River.

That doesn't include data from 2023, the year Jeff was killed.

"We've had too much loss and too much injury on a strip of street people need to care about," Peterson-Stigers said.

Peterson-Stigers said change is needed. An area of her concern is the lack of light for drivers as they go under the overpass.

With no stop sign, cars can pick up momentum, right where Boise's most vulnerable population gets services.

"This is the area in which our homeless are injured. I would ask them if maybe lighting this area would be a first best step, and then going from there," Peterson-Stigers said.