A Treasure Valley tradition illuminates community at the Winter Garden aGlow

EAST END, Idaho — Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden has been a cherished holiday tradition in the Treasure Valley for over 25 years, delighting families with twinkling lights, festive treats, and a sense of community.



As the garden’s largest annual fundraiser, the event supports vital programs, from providing fresh produce to City of Good to inspiring curiosity in young learners at Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers.

The family friendly display is open now through December 31st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They also have local choir performances and visits from Santa. Click here for a full list of event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“So, Winter Garden aGlow is one of our largest fundraising activities here for the garden,” said Erin Anderson, Executive Director of the Idaho Botanical Garden.

The Idaho Botanical Garden transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland each holiday season with Winter Garden aGlow. Since its inception over 25 years ago, this event has become a beloved tradition for families across the Treasure Valley, offering twinkling lights, cozy treats, and a chance to give back to the community.

“We started with 10,000 lights over 10 days, and that was the start of a long tradition,” said Anderson.

More than just a dazzling display, Winter Garden aGlow embodies the Botanical Garden’s mission: connecting people, plants, and nature. For organizations like City of Good, this mission extends far beyond the garden gates.

“Winter Garden aGlow is the largest fundraiser of the year, and those funds help us ensure that locally grown, nutritious produce gets to our neighbors—specifically students at the Boise State University Pantry,” said Britt Udesen, Executive Director of City of Good.

The garden’s impact also reaches young learners. Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers use the garden to spark curiosity and connection for their students.

“Our preschoolers and even our younger toddlers are able to come out and participate in educational programs. It's just a place filled with wonderful spaces and nature—an amazing way for children to learn about plants, especially local plants, and to enjoy nature,” said Lori Fascilla, Executive Director of Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers.

Winter Garden aGlow doesn’t just illuminate the garden—it brightens lives across the Treasure Valley, supporting education, sustainability, and community engagement. And with every visit, families become part of something bigger.

“When you come to Winter Garden aGlow, you're going to see a lot of beautiful twinkling lights. You'll see various small exhibits and opportunities to really feel immersed within the garden during the wintertime,” explained Anderson.“We're thrilled not only for the big event but also for what it makes possible in our community,” added Udesen.

