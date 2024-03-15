A Boise Police Officer has been cleared in the shooting death of Payton Wasson

((EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached is from the June 2023 protest following the deadly shooting of Payton Wasson))

A Boise police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in last summer’s shooting death of Payton Wasson.

That decision made by Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney, Trevor Misselding who has declined to file charges after conducting a thorough review of video footage, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation and analyzing relevant law.

Wasson was shot and killed by officers on June 24, 2023, while they were investigating a suspicious vehicle overnight in downtown Boise. Police say they saw a gun in Wasson's hand as he ran toward a crowded area.

The shooting of the 22-year-old Nampa man later led to a protest organized by Black Lives Matters.

Mr. Misselding stated in part that the officer “had cause to believe that Wasson, through his unlawful and potentially violent acts, was a continuing and immediate danger to law enforcement officers who were engaged in the lawful performance of their duties, and a danger to the public at large as he fled, armed, down a public street.”

