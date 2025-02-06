50-50-1 brought hundreds out to protest Trump Administration

BOISE, Idaho — A large crowd gathered on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday for a nationwide protest called 50-50-1 — 50 States, 50 Protests, One Day.

The grassroots movement was born on social media by opponents of the Trump Administration. One speaker put it this way, “We can get through this. We can get through this together. All we can do is count on each other. It’s time to be kind and honest and instead of just withering away alone inside a political echo chamber. We are better, I believe deep down.”

I asked one of the organizers what the message was for the event. She replied, "So essentially, we’re a coalition of people across the U.S. that came together. We’re not okay with what the Trump administration is doing right now, were uniting against the unconstitutional acts that he’s taking.”

The crowd listened to speeches directed toward the Trump Administration and Project 2025. Project 2025 is a political initiative to reshape the federal government. Something Donald Trump said he knew nothing about on the campaign trail. Here's what candidate Trump said, “I have nothing to do with 2025. I haven’t read it, I don’t want to read it, purposely I’m not going read it.”

One man told me he was specifically concerned about Elon Musk’s intent to do just that. “He’s unelected. He’s riding Trump’s coattails. It would be like, what would right-wing Americans say if George Soros went into the White House when Biden did and suddenly went to government agencies and George Soros decided what’s going to happen.”

Another speaker told the crowd to focus on what the Constitution says, “From a government bound by law to one bound by personal loyalty is precisely what America gave their lives to prevent.”

The protest ended with everyone singing America the Beautiful. I walked the crowd and did not see any counter-protesters. Organizers told me they’re planning more events like this in the future.