1,000+ attend anti-ICE protest in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 1,000 activists are currently gathered outside the Idaho State Capitol as part of "ICE Out" events happening across the country.

Idaho News 6 1,000+ attend an ICE Out protest in Downtown Boise on Jan. 30, 2026.

The demonstrations call for an economic blackout, urging people not to work, shop or attend school on Friday as part of coordinated demonstrations tied to immigration enforcement and recent events in Minnesota.

The planned actions follow the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot and killed by federal \ agents during a protest. His death has drawn national attention to immigration enforcement practices and the role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, prompting demonstrations in cities across the country.

