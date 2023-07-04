Dolly Parton doesn't want to leave 'soul on Earth' with AI

Dolly Parton does not want artificial intelligence to keep her on this planet after she dies.

Parton was in London promoting he soon-to-be-released album "Rockstar" when she was asked about living on through artificial intelligence.

"I'll have to decide on how much of that hi-tech stuff I want to be involved in because I don't want to leave my soul here on this Earth," the singer said.

The response from the 77-year-old singer should come as no surprise. She has often spoke and wrote about her Christian faith.

In January, she released the song that she said was inspired by a dream about God.

"I had a dream about God standing on a mountain, looking down at us, saying, 'Don't make me have to come down there,'" she said.

While Parton doesn't want to live on forever, she believes artificial intelligence will help her music stay relevant even after she dies.

"I'll be around," she said. "We'll find ways to keep me here."

Parton's album "Rockstar" is her first-ever rock album. It was inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

The album features collaborations with rock stars like Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury and Melissa Etheridge. It's scheduled to be released in November.

