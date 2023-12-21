Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Czech police say people have been killed in downtown Prague shooting

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in the area where the shooting occurred.
Czech police say people have been killed in downtown Prague shooting
Petr David Josek/AP
Czech police say people have been killed in downtown Prague shooting
Posted at 8:32 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 10:32:23-05

Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

SEE MORE: FBI warns the threat of violence is heightened this holiday season

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here