Make Frozen Treats In 20 Minutes With This Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

There’s nothing quite like a cold dessert on a hot summer day. Making sweet treats yourself allows you to control the ingredients — including the sugar, which bodes well for those trying to live a healthy lifestyle. You can also save money making homemade frozen desserts rather than always buying them from the grocery store.

Now you can keep your sweet tooth satisfied 24-7 with this 2-quart Cuisinart ice cream maker that whips up frozen treats in just 20 minutes or less. It’s currently available on Amazon for $99.95.

Create tasty homemade frozen yogurt, sorbet, sherbet, ice cream and frozen drinks without harmful additives or artificial flavors with this Cuisinart ice cream maker. Need to make it dairy-free? You can create “nice cream,” too.

To use, simply freeze the dual-insulated bowl for anytime between 6-22 hours. (If you keep it in the freezer at all times, it’ll always be ready for immediate use.) Place the mixing agitator in the freezer bowl, put the lid on, turn it on and pour in your ingredients. Watch as the BPA-free agitator, frozen bowl and motor turn your liquid treat into a smooth, creamy dessert right before your very eyes.

If by some miracle you haven’t devoured your dessert all in one sitting, refrain from storing it in the freezer bowl. The ingredients can stick to the side of the bowl and may cause damage. Store prepared ice cream in a plastic airtight ice cream container in your freezer instead.

According to the manual, desserts and frozen drinks are ready in 25-35 minutes, depending on what you’re making. Essentially, once the mixture has thickened to your liking, it’s ready to be gobbled up. If you’re adding fruit, chips or nuts, wait until the final 5 minutes.

This Cuisinart ice cream maker comes highly rated, with more than 15,000 ratings with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. As reviewer Cathy M. noted, you can get a rock salt ice cream maker for less, but the less you spend the more work you have to do. Another woman said her husband ate a batch of ice cream for his dinner and her grandkids loved helping make it and watching it spin around.

While the arm is dishwasher safe, be sure to hand wash the bowl as that part is not. One reviewer mentioned that their well-meaning relative placed the freezer bowl in the dishwasher and the heat destroyed the freezing liquid inside of it, which inhibited it from ever freezing properly again.

This Cuisinart ice cream maker lets you be homemade-ice-cream-ready all the time. It comes with a limited 3-year warranty and an instruction and recipe book.

