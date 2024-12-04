Donations still needed for the Toys for Tots holiday drive

BOISE, Idaho — The Toys for Tots holiday donation drive continues receiving donations across southern Idaho.

Toys for Tots has made it their mission since 1947 to ensure that every child has a memorable holiday season. This year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve hopes to collect enough toys in the Treasure Valley for 15,000 children.

Organizers are urging everyone to donate those toys early this holiday season.

Drop-off locations include all Albertsons stores in both the Treasure and Magic Valleys, Washington Trust Bank locations in the Treasure Valley, Peterson Toyota in Boise, and Edmark Toyota in Nampa.

For more information, click here.