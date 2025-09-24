Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
September Shines a Light on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit building beds for kids in need

Started in Twin Falls, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit that builds beds for the community. Their mission is to make it so "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town."
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Founded in Twin Falls, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) started by building a single bed for a family in need during the Christmas holiday.

Since that first build, SHP has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit with chapter locations spread across the United States. Idaho News 6 visited the Meridian location to see how the organization operates.

In their eyes, "All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads," and by providing functional and comfortable beds, kids are more likely to live happy, healthy lives.

"In some instances, this might be the only thing that they own. This is their bed. This is their safety spot." - Doug Dahlberg, SHP Boise Chapter President

Simply put, a quality bed can be a game-changer.

SHP Boise chapter president, Doug Dahlberg, says the results speak for themselves. "Getting [kids] onto a bed helps them get a good night's sleep, which helps with their attention, helps with their focus— it's incredible."

See how you can get involved here: No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in our town!

