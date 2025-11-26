November Shines a Light on Paulette Blaseg of Trinity Community Gardens in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Paulette Blaseg is a master gardener who has dedicated countless hours to providing fresh produce to food banks and others in need of food assistance in the Nampa community and throughout the greater Treasure Valley.

Blaseg started the master gardener program in 2006, and shortly after that, a local pastor encouraged community organizers to start growing vegetables for nearby food banks at Trinity Community Gardens. They later invited Blaseg to contribute her knowledge to the program.

See how Paulette Blaseg helps grow nutritious foods for those in need

"We try to aim for about 2,000 pounds of fresh vegetables that we can deliver to the food banks every year," said Blaseg. "We know that the USDA considers 1 pound of fresh vegetables to be one family meal. We have already provided into the food bank system locally more than 450,000 pounds of fresh vegetables."

Blaseg says that their level of impact is undeniable, and she's happy to continue feeding her community.

