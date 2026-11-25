BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley nonprofit that helps families meet basic needs during the holidays and throughout the year is being recognized with the November Shine a Light Award from Idaho News 6 and Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric.

Food for Thought began as a community giving effort organized through a local bakery's followers. What started as a simple invitation to help others quickly revealed a much greater need.

Watch: Meridian nonprofit helping Treasure Valley families receives November Shine a Light award

Meridian nonprofit helping Treasure Valley families receives November Shine a Light award

The organization's founder, Melanie Bray-Beardall, said someone from the Caldwell School District reached out after she asked her bakery community whether they wanted to participate in a charitable effort.

"I got someone from the Caldwell School District who said, 'I don't have one family. I have hundreds,'" she recalled.

The need became even clearer when schools surveyed students about their Christmas wishes.

Instead of asking for toys or electronics, many children requested basic necessities.

"A majority of them were asking for things like heaters, coats, blankets, food," she said.

Now, Food for Thought is working to provide food, clothing, hygiene supplies and holiday gifts to families who need them.

This year, the nonprofit has set several goals:



Feed 50 families for two weeks.

Provide 300 snack backpacks for children.

Fulfill 300 Christmas wishes with gifts.

Distribute 150 hygiene bags.

Provide 100 coats to help families stay warm.

The organization says meeting these basic needs can make a lasting difference in children's lives, particularly when it comes to their education and well-being.

"Statistically, children are less likely to drop out of school, and they're able to continue on and thrive if they are given food, shelter, safety, and warmth," the founder said.

For Food for Thought, the mission goes beyond providing gifts during the holiday season. It's about helping children and families build a foundation for a better future.

The nonprofit's efforts to support Treasure Valley families earned it the November Shine a Light Award.

The Idaho News 6 Shine a Light Award program is sponsored by Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric.

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