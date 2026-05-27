May Shines a Light on Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living

Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living is May's Shine a Light Award winner.

Founded in 2001, Chrysalis offers women safe, clean, and sober housing options to assist in their transition back into society after struggling with chemical dependence, incarceration, homelessness, or abuse.

WATCH: Find out how Chrysalis offers a healthy space for women to learn life skills following traumatic experiences

Shine a Light - Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living

Women who decide to join the Chrysalis community do so for 6 months via its Courage to Change Transitional Program, where they gain a sponsor, read assigned literature, take life skills classes, submit to drug testing, attend various recovery & faith-based meetings, work 25-40 hours a week (or attend trade school/college), and meet with a transitional coach.

"I started Chrysalis because I could see the need for women coming out of incarceration and rehabs that they didn't know how to live— they didn't know how to live life on life's terms," explained Executive Director Marsha Tennyson. "And so, they needed a structured environment that was really nice and comfortable. We try to make it feel like a family."

Currently, Chrysalis has 3 homes across Boise to house its residents. There, women have the time, space, and grace to make positive life changes following challenging circumstances.

Learn More: Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living