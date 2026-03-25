March Shines a Light on Evey Vance of the Hawthorne Boys & Girls Club

BOISE, Idaho — About a year and a half ago, Evey Vance moved from Iowa to Idaho for a fresh start.

Once in the Gem State, Evey joined the Boys & Girls Club as the site lead at the Hawthorne location on the Boise Bench.

There, Evey makes it her daily mission to serve families from a variety of different socioeconomic backgrounds to ensure their kids are supported throughout adolescence.

WATCH: Day in and day out, Evey Vance remains dedicated to supporting children in Boise through the Boys & Girls Club

Shine a Light - Evey Vance, Boys & Girls Club

She says that many families they serve fall into a "middle gap area," where they can't regularly afford daycare but they don't qualify for low-income benefits.

"I do whatever I can— pull whatever strings— to make sure their kiddos are here," said Evey.

At the end of each day, Evey says her job provides a level of fulfillment that isn't lost on her. "The love that you put out will never be [taken] for granted."

Learn More: Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County